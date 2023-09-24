Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) Sets New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $27.00 to $25.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Driven Brands traded as low as $13.14 and last traded at $13.17, with a volume of 531430 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.28.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Driven Brands in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Driven Brands from $33.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Driven Brands from $31.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Driven Brands from $40.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Driven Brands from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Driven Brands by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in Driven Brands by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 42,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Driven Brands by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Driven Brands by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 40,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Driven Brands by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. 36.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.96.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). Driven Brands had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $606.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $590.38 million. As a group, analysts expect that Driven Brands Holdings Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services.

