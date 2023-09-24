Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Receives $29.14 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.14.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DBX. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Dropbox in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Monday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Dropbox from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. William Blair cut shares of Dropbox from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Dropbox from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

Dropbox Price Performance

Shares of DBX stock opened at $26.89 on Thursday. Dropbox has a 12-month low of $18.71 and a 12-month high of $28.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.38.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $622.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.64 million. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 79.08% and a net margin of 21.61%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dropbox will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Dropbox

In other Dropbox news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,585 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total value of $67,287.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 628,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,369,434.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Dropbox news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,585 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total transaction of $67,287.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 628,868 shares in the company, valued at $16,369,434.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew Houston sold 162,500 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total value of $4,307,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,266,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,149,315.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 438,763 shares of company stock worth $11,945,633. Insiders own 25.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DBX. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in Dropbox during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dropbox during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dropbox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Dropbox by 2,160.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Dropbox by 446.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

