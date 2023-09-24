Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on EIGR. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 30th.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Price Performance

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.36 on Thursday. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $8.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.64 million during the quarter. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 618.36% and a negative return on equity of 207.93%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIGR. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 62.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Annandale Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 36,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.46% of the company’s stock.

About Eiger BioPharmaceuticals

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat hepatitis delta virus infection.

