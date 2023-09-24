Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $2.00 target price on the stock.
Elys Game Technology Stock Down 2.8 %
Shares of Elys Game Technology stock opened at $0.49 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.49. Elys Game Technology has a 52-week low of $0.11 and a 52-week high of $1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $19.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 2.85.
Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $11.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.88 million. Elys Game Technology had a negative return on equity of 355.98% and a negative net margin of 40.96%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Elys Game Technology will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Elys Game Technology Company Profile
Elys Game Technology, Corp. provides business-to-consumer gaming services in the United States and Europe. The company offers betting platform software services to leisure betting establishments; and operates web based and land-based leisure betting establishments. Its gaming product offerings include sports betting; and online casino, such as online slot and table games, poker, bingo, skilled and interactive games, virtual sports betting, and horse racing.
