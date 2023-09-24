Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $2.00 target price on the stock.

Elys Game Technology Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of Elys Game Technology stock opened at $0.49 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.49. Elys Game Technology has a 52-week low of $0.11 and a 52-week high of $1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $19.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 2.85.

Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $11.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.88 million. Elys Game Technology had a negative return on equity of 355.98% and a negative net margin of 40.96%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Elys Game Technology will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Elys Game Technology

Elys Game Technology Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elys Game Technology by 280.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 241,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 177,793 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Elys Game Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Elys Game Technology by 668.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 118,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 103,295 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Elys Game Technology by 112.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 143,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 76,070 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Elys Game Technology by 264.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 64,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Elys Game Technology, Corp. provides business-to-consumer gaming services in the United States and Europe. The company offers betting platform software services to leisure betting establishments; and operates web based and land-based leisure betting establishments. Its gaming product offerings include sports betting; and online casino, such as online slot and table games, poker, bingo, skilled and interactive games, virtual sports betting, and horse racing.

