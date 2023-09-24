Energy Harbor (OTCMKTS:ENGH) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Energy Harbor (OTCMKTS:ENGH – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $43.00 target price on the stock.

Energy Harbor Stock Performance

ENGH opened at $80.00 on Thursday.

Energy Harbor Company Profile

Energy Harbor Corp. operates as an independent power producer and integrated retail energy provider. The company operates a fleet of nuclear and fossil fuel generators in Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia. It serves approximately one million residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Akron, Ohio.

