ENN Energy (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ENN Energy (OTCMKTS:XNGSY – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Several other research firms also recently commented on XNGSY. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded ENN Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Citigroup upgraded shares of ENN Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on XNGSY
ENN Energy Price Performance
ENN Energy Company Profile
ENN Energy Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the investment, construction, operation, and management of gas pipeline infrastructures; and integrated energy, and vehicle and ship refueling stations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Retail Gas Sales Business, Integrated Energy Business, Wholesale of Gas, Construction and Installation, and Value Added Business.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than ENN Energy
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- 3 Reasons This Sleeping Giant Is About To Wake Up
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/18 – 9/22
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- 52-week Low Names To Tip The Upside Scale In Your Favor
Receive News & Ratings for ENN Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENN Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.