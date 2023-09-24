Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) PT Lowered to $114.00 at Bank of America

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Bank of America from $135.00 to $114.00 in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Enphase Energy from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Enphase Energy from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $300.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $199.00 to $169.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $232.31.

ENPH opened at $119.92 on Thursday. Enphase Energy has a 52-week low of $116.86 and a 52-week high of $339.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a PE ratio of 30.21, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.54.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.21. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 71.20% and a net margin of 20.48%. The business had revenue of $711.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.94 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enphase Energy will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers acquired 32,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $122.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,001,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,459,152. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 42.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy in the first quarter worth $249,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 219.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 398,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,436,000 after purchasing an additional 6,401 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 8.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 71.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

