Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA) Receives $28.60 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.60.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Enviva from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riverstone Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enviva by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Riverstone Holdings LLC now owns 32,416,420 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $936,186,000 after acquiring an additional 4,153,968 shares in the last quarter. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in Enviva by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. now owns 7,598,710 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $82,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856,271 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Enviva by 7.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,787,568 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $167,421,000 after purchasing an additional 189,228 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Enviva by 56.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,592,967 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,134,000 after purchasing an additional 937,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Enviva by 25.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,081,866 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $60,124,000 after purchasing an additional 425,320 shares during the period. 87.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVA stock opened at $6.60 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.86. The company has a market cap of $491.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.12. Enviva has a 12-month low of $6.17 and a 12-month high of $67.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11.

Enviva (NYSE:EVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The energy company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $301.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.38 million. Enviva had a negative return on equity of 80.32% and a negative net margin of 23.63%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enviva will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enviva Inc produces, processes, and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, European Union, and Japan. DS: The company was formerly known as Enviva Partners, LP and changed its name to Enviva Inc in December 2021.

