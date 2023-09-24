Enzi Wealth Sells 38 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Enzi Wealth reduced its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,266 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 38 shares during the quarter. Enzi Wealth’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of META. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $499,020,000 after purchasing an additional 249,926 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 284.0% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.00, for a total value of $203,604.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,478 shares in the company, valued at $9,722,796. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.00, for a total value of $203,604.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,478 shares in the company, valued at $9,722,796. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.00, for a total value of $1,253,161.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 82,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,277,394. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,127 shares of company stock worth $12,476,239. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 1.1 %

META opened at $299.08 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.09 and a fifty-two week high of $326.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $769.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $301.79 and a 200-day moving average of $263.49.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.36. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 18.70%. The company had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.91 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.26 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on META. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $320.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $336.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $319.79.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

