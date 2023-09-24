EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. trimmed its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 33.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,692 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 2,853 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EOG. Tejara Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in EOG Resources by 196.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,175,599,000 after buying an additional 6,529,464 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in EOG Resources by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,787,281 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,008,609,000 after buying an additional 3,641,504 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in EOG Resources by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,897,413 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,083,250,000 after buying an additional 2,977,408 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in EOG Resources by 126.2% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,111,339 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $662,021,000 after buying an additional 2,851,839 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE EOG opened at $122.62 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.52 and a 12 month high of $150.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $129.04 and a 200-day moving average of $118.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $71.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.57.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 33.58% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 4,551 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.76, for a total transaction of $595,088.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 145,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,994,066.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other EOG Resources news, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total value of $238,155.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,409,796.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 4,551 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.76, for a total transaction of $595,088.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 145,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,994,066.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $141.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $139.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.45.

Get Our Latest Report on EOG

EOG Resources Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.