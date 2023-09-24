Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:TDY)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Teledyne Technologies in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 19th. Zacks Research analyst S. Kedia now anticipates that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings of $19.10 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $19.13. The consensus estimate for Teledyne Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $19.11 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Teledyne Technologies’ Q1 2024 earnings at $5.01 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $4.87 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $5.43 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $5.09 EPS.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.04. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

TDY has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $470.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com cut Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $423.00 to $495.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $500.40.

Shares of TDY stock opened at $417.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $19.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.03. Teledyne Technologies has a 1 year low of $325.00 and a 1 year high of $448.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $404.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $410.79.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2,240.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,465,581 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402,965 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,876,353 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,350,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339,098 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $166,954,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2,227.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 317,251 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $130,425,000 after buying an additional 303,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $140,332,000. 87.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 13,000 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.40, for a total transaction of $5,491,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,533,632. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Teledyne Technologies news, CEO Robert Mehrabian sold 45,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.13, for a total value of $18,933,915.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 196,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,583,118.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.40, for a total value of $5,491,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,533,632. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,646 shares of company stock valued at $25,717,295 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

