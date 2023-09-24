Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO) Receives C$26.55 Average PT from Analysts

Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$26.55.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Monday, May 29th. Scotiabank cut shares of Ero Copper from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$33.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Ero Copper from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a C$28.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 14th.
Ero Copper Stock Performance
Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$140.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$144.41 million. Ero Copper had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 13.91%. On average, research analysts predict that Ero Copper will post 3.2990777 earnings per share for the current year.
About Ero Copper
Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations, located within the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver by-products. It also holds a 99.6% interest in the Tucumã project, a copper development project located within southeastern Pará state; and holds a 97.6% interest in the Xavantina Operations located in Mato Grosso state.
