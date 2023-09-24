Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ETD. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a research report on Wednesday. Argus boosted their price objective on Ethan Allen Interiors from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th.

Ethan Allen Interiors Stock Down 2.4 %

ETD opened at $29.22 on Friday. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 12-month low of $21.10 and a 12-month high of $36.19. The stock has a market cap of $741.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.47 and a 200-day moving average of $28.81.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $187.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.85 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 13.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ethan Allen Interiors will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ethan Allen Interiors

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 6.1% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 6,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 2.4% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 1.0% in the first quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 40,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 0.5% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,519,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ethan Allen Interiors

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery comprising fabric-covered items, such as sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

