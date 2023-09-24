ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.63.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EXLS shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of ExlService from $35.00 to $32.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of ExlService from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of ExlService to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of ExlService in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

In other ExlService news, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 25,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total transaction of $733,838.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,137,857.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 3.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ExlService by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,054,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $724,125,000 after buying an additional 67,935 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in ExlService by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,611,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $517,436,000 after buying an additional 45,534 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in ExlService by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,799,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $291,137,000 after buying an additional 39,142 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of ExlService by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,093,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $161,052,000 after purchasing an additional 6,862 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of ExlService by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,046,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $157,991,000 after purchasing an additional 393,557 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXLS opened at $28.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. ExlService has a 52 week low of $27.16 and a 52 week high of $38.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.34.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. ExlService had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 23.88%. The company had revenue of $405.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that ExlService will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

