Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Purchased by Flagstone Financial Management

Flagstone Financial Management lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises about 0.5% of Flagstone Financial Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Flagstone Financial Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth about $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,193,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 458,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $106.93 per share, with a total value of $48,973,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,635,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,830,550. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,193,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $114.94 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $83.89 and a 52-week high of $119.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.67. The firm has a market cap of $460.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $82.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.80 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The business’s revenue was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.14 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 29.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XOM has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.74.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

