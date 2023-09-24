Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Lowers Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA trimmed its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,899 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. 25 LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.35.

Pfizer Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of PFE stock opened at $32.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.73. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.50 and a twelve month high of $54.93. The company has a market capitalization of $184.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

