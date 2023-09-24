Financial Comparison: NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) versus United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY)

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) and United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

NorthWestern has a beta of 0.45, meaning that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Utilities Group has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares NorthWestern and United Utilities Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NorthWestern 11.67% 6.53% 2.38% United Utilities Group N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

96.1% of NorthWestern shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of NorthWestern shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares NorthWestern and United Utilities Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NorthWestern $1.51 billion 2.01 $183.01 million $3.00 16.83 United Utilities Group $2.22 billion 3.72 $246.97 million N/A N/A

United Utilities Group has higher revenue and earnings than NorthWestern.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for NorthWestern and United Utilities Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NorthWestern 2 3 3 0 2.13 United Utilities Group 0 1 1 0 2.50

NorthWestern currently has a consensus price target of $54.38, suggesting a potential upside of 7.67%. Given NorthWestern’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe NorthWestern is more favorable than United Utilities Group.

Dividends

NorthWestern pays an annual dividend of $2.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. United Utilities Group pays an annual dividend of $1.45 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.0%. NorthWestern pays out 85.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. NorthWestern has increased its dividend for 19 consecutive years.

Summary

NorthWestern beats United Utilities Group on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility Operations; Natural Gas Utility Operations; and Other. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities. The company operates 6,597 miles of electric transmission and 18,534 miles of electric distribution lines with approximately 121 transmission and distribution substations; and 2,235 miles of natural gas transmission and 5,099 miles of natural gas distribution lines with approximately 135 city gate stations in Montana. It also operates 1,308 miles of electric transmission and 2,342 miles of electric distribution lines in South Dakota with approximately 121 transmission and distribution substations; and 55 miles of natural gas transmission and 2,545 miles of natural gas distribution lines in South Dakota and Nebraska. The company serves approximately 764,200 customers in Montana, South Dakota, Nebraska, and Yellowstone National Park. NorthWestern Corporation was incorporated in 1923 and is based in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

About United Utilities Group

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is involved in the renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and provision of consulting, and project management services. The company operates 43,000 kilometers of water pipes; and 79,000 kilometers of wastewater pipes. United Utilities Group PLC was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Warrington, the United Kingdom.

