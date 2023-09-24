Financial Contrast: Talkspace (TALK) vs. Its Peers

Talkspace (NASDAQ:TALK – Get Free Report) is one of 34 publicly-traded companies in the “Health services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Talkspace to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Talkspace has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Talkspace’s rivals have a beta of 1.42, indicating that their average stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Talkspace alerts:

Insider and Institutional Ownership

46.4% of Talkspace shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.9% of shares of all “Health services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.4% of Talkspace shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 23.4% of shares of all “Health services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Talkspace $119.57 million -$79.67 million -6.57 Talkspace Competitors $1.54 billion -$99.36 million 13.96

This table compares Talkspace and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Talkspace’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Talkspace. Talkspace is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Talkspace and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Talkspace 0 1 0 0 2.00 Talkspace Competitors 10 154 310 0 2.63

Talkspace presently has a consensus price target of $1.00, indicating a potential downside of 49.24%. As a group, “Health services” companies have a potential upside of 95.58%. Given Talkspace’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Talkspace has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Talkspace and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Talkspace -38.70% -35.11% -29.10% Talkspace Competitors -145.45% -204.14% -19.30%

Summary

Talkspace rivals beat Talkspace on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

Talkspace Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Talkspace, Inc. operates as a virtual behavioral healthcare company. The company offers psychotherapy and psychiatry services through its platform to individuals, enterprises, and health plans through both business-to-business and business-to-consumer channels. It provides text, audio, and video-based psychotherapy from licensed therapists. The company offers Talkspace for Business for employees to access its platform services on a benefit plan paid by the employer; and Talkspace Employee Assistance Program (EAP) and Talkspace Behavioral Health plan, that provides online therapy to employees through EAP and behavioral health benefits. Talkspace, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Talkspace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talkspace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.