Financial Contrast: Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) vs. Digihost Technology (NASDAQ:DGHI)

Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Get Free Report) and Digihost Technology (NASDAQ:DGHI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Yiren Digital and Digihost Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yiren Digital $4.24 billion 0.05 $173.24 million $2.70 0.93 Digihost Technology $24.19 million 1.05 $4.33 million ($0.86) -1.03

Yiren Digital has higher revenue and earnings than Digihost Technology. Digihost Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Yiren Digital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yiren Digital 40.40% 27.36% 19.84% Digihost Technology -122.85% -30.48% -25.07%

Risk & Volatility

This table compares Yiren Digital and Digihost Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Yiren Digital has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Digihost Technology has a beta of 6.84, suggesting that its share price is 584% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.3% of Yiren Digital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.9% of Digihost Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 42.2% of Yiren Digital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Yiren Digital and Digihost Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yiren Digital 0 0 0 0 N/A Digihost Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Yiren Digital beats Digihost Technology on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Yiren Digital

Yiren Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance marketplace that connects borrowers and investors in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Wealth, Credit, and Other segments. It offers loan facilitation services; and post-origination services, such as cash processing, collection, and SMS services. It also distributes short-term cash management and insurance products. In addition, the company offers consultancy; information technology support; referral; and IT, system maintenance, and customer support services. Further, it involved in the provision of services for financing lease; and insurance brokerage and electronic commerce businesses. The company offers its products through a wealth management website and mobile application. The company was formerly known as Yirendai Ltd. and changed its name to Yiren Digital Ltd. in September 2019. Yiren Digital Ltd. was founded in 2012 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. Yiren Digital Ltd. is a subsidiary of Creditease Holdings (Cayman) Limited.

About Digihost Technology

Digihost Technology Inc. operates as a blockchain technology company focuses on the blockchain industry in the United States. The company mines for cryptocurrency. Digihost Technology Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

