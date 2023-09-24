Financial Review: AirNet Technology (NASDAQ:ANTE) vs. Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN)

AirNet Technology (NASDAQ:ANTE – Get Free Report) and Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for AirNet Technology and Dolphin Entertainment, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AirNet Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Dolphin Entertainment 0 0 1 0 3.00

Dolphin Entertainment has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 326.83%. Given Dolphin Entertainment’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Dolphin Entertainment is more favorable than AirNet Technology.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Risk & Volatility

7.6% of AirNet Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.9% of Dolphin Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.5% of AirNet Technology shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of Dolphin Entertainment shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

AirNet Technology has a beta of 1.63, indicating that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dolphin Entertainment has a beta of 2.53, indicating that its stock price is 153% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares AirNet Technology and Dolphin Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AirNet Technology N/A N/A N/A Dolphin Entertainment -40.16% -29.81% -13.31%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AirNet Technology and Dolphin Entertainment’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AirNet Technology $2.87 million 3.01 -$13.34 million N/A N/A Dolphin Entertainment $40.51 million 0.57 -$4.78 million ($1.30) -1.26

Dolphin Entertainment has higher revenue and earnings than AirNet Technology.

Summary

AirNet Technology beats Dolphin Entertainment on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AirNet Technology

AirNet Technology Inc. operates out-of-home advertising platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Cryptocurrency Mining and Air Travel Media Network. The company provides in-flight solutions to connectivity, entertainment, and digital multimedia; in-flight entertainment and advertising contents, including sports, comedies, local attractions, reality shows, commentaries, and documentaries; and internet connections through a network of satellites and land-based beacons. It also offers advertising time slots in the form of digital TV screens on airplanes; and media contents display in air travel. In addition, the company operates CIBN-AirNet channel to broadcast network TV programs to air travelers. Further, it engages in cryptocurrency mining business. The company was formerly known as AirMedia Group Inc. AirNet Technology Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Dolphin Entertainment

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent entertainment marketing and premium content development company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Entertainment Publicity, and Marketing and Content Production. The Entertainment Publicity and Marketing segment provides diversified marketing services, including public relations, entertainment and hospitality content marketing, strategic communications, strategic marketing consulting, social media and influencer marketing, digital marketing, creative branding, talent publicity, and entertainment marketing services, as well as produces promotional video content. The Content Production segment produces and distributes feature films and digital content. In addition, it offers strategic marketing and publicity services to individuals and corporates in the entertainment, hospitality, and music industries; and marketing direction, public relations counsel, and media strategy for video game publishers, as well as eSports leagues and other entities in the gaming industry. The company was formerly known as Dolphin Digital Media, Inc. and changed its name to Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. in July 2017. Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

