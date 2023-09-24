First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target Raised to C$32.00

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank cut their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Barclays cut their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$38.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$32.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered First Quantum Minerals from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$39.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$35.39.

FM stock opened at C$32.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$35.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$32.71. First Quantum Minerals has a twelve month low of C$20.47 and a twelve month high of C$39.13. The firm has a market cap of C$22.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.78, a PEG ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.19.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C($0.05). First Quantum Minerals had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business had revenue of C$2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.27 billion. Analysts predict that First Quantum Minerals will post 2.1672817 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.27%.

In related news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 55,647 shares of First Quantum Minerals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.38, for a total transaction of C$1,857,496.86. Corporate insiders own 19.76% of the company’s stock.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

