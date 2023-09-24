First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Has $607,000 Holdings in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. decreased its stake in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,079 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Barclays were worth $607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCS. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Barclays in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in shares of Barclays by 100.0% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barclays by 236.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,888 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barclays in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Park National Corp OH raised its stake in Barclays by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 11,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BCS. BNP Paribas lowered Barclays from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, BCS lowered their price objective on shares of Barclays from GBX 210 ($2.60) to GBX 190 ($2.35) in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Barclays currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.67.

NYSE:BCS opened at $7.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.28. Barclays PLC has a twelve month low of $5.89 and a twelve month high of $9.44. The company has a market cap of $29.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.67.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.02). Barclays had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.42 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Barclays PLC will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $0.1398 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This is an increase from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.10. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.03%.

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

