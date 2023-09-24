Five Oceans Advisors Boosts Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Five Oceans Advisors raised its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 33.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,140 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the quarter. Five Oceans Advisors’ holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.5% in the second quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 320,822 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $11,931,000 after purchasing an additional 4,645 shares during the period. Bonness Enterprises Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bonness Enterprises Inc. now owns 48,587 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,258 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 11.0% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 147,501 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,486,000 after purchasing an additional 14,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Next Level Private LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 9.3% during the second quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 17,191 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. 61.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VZ shares. Citigroup raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Edward Jones downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total transaction of $418,022.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

VZ stock opened at $33.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.25 and a 52-week high of $42.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.80.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $32.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.30 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 15.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.99%. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.20%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

