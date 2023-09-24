Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Lifted to Buy at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has $80.00 price target on the software maker’s stock, up from their previous price target of $75.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FIVN. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Five9 from $81.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Five9 from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a buy rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Five9 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Five9 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $84.05.

NASDAQ FIVN opened at $66.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Five9 has a twelve month low of $46.61 and a twelve month high of $89.58. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.24 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.34 and its 200 day moving average is $70.36.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $222.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.11 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 17.08% and a negative net margin of 10.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Five9 will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Five9 news, CEO Michael Burkland sold 53,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $4,293,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 187,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,993,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Five9 news, CEO Michael Burkland sold 53,671 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $4,293,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,993,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.70, for a total transaction of $1,096,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,297,121.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 82,171 shares of company stock valued at $6,739,850. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five9 during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 404 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 1,013.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 117.6% during the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 470 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Five9 during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

