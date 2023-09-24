FlexiInternational Software (OTCMKTS:FLXI) Stock Price Down 20%

FlexiInternational Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLXI – Get Free Report) shares were down 20% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20. Approximately 13,426 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 112% from the average daily volume of 6,347 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

FlexiInternational Software Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.21.

FlexiInternational Software Company Profile

FlexiInternational Software Inc develops, markets, and supports back office accounting software solutions for companies in banking and credit union, insurance, financial services, and other service industries worldwide. The company offers offers FlexiFinancials suite that consists of FlexiLedger, a core repository of financial transactions; FlexiPayables, an accounts payable module; FlexiPurchasing to track and streamline the purchasing processes; FlexiAssets, a fixed assets module; FlexiProjects that manages, tracks, and analyzes project costs, budgets, encumbrances, and status; FlexiFDW, an event-driven data repository; and FlexiReceivables for companies to manage and track their receivables.

Featured Articles

