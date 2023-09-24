Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 703 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,816 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHH. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 396.3% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 706.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 312.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 66.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHH opened at $17.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.29 and its 200-day moving average is $19.23. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $17.33 and a 1 year high of $21.99.

About Schwab U.S. REIT ETF

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

