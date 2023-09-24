Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 454 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 23 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 375.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 371 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. VeraBank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 1,302 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 165,110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $86,203,000 after purchasing an additional 23,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 3,097 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.60, for a total value of $880,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,330 shares in the company, valued at $74,512,698. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.60, for a total value of $880,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,330 shares in the company, valued at $74,512,698. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.77, for a total value of $1,673,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,556 shares in the company, valued at $9,792,210.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,700 shares of company stock worth $15,799,270. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:TMO opened at $502.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $538.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $539.98. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $475.77 and a 52 week high of $609.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.77.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.43 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $10.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.99 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 13.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.51 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.37 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 9.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TMO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $670.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $664.00 to $625.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $620.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $625.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $631.71.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

