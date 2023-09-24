Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 17,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PLTR. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1,510.9% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares during the last quarter. 34.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

In related news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 1,967,500 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $39,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,313,446 shares in the company, valued at $26,268,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 1,967,500 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $39,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,313,446 shares in the company, valued at $26,268,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 7,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total value of $107,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 192,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,952,227.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,620,619 shares of company stock worth $49,321,222. Company insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Stock Up 0.9 %

PLTR opened at $14.13 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.84 and a 52 week high of $20.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.91. The firm has a market cap of $30.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -471.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 2.80.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $533.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.88 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 2.35%. Sell-side analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PLTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Palantir Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Articles

