Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 303 Shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,600 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CRH were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CRH in the second quarter valued at $693,000. Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its holdings in CRH by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 2,090,525 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,505,000 after acquiring an additional 372,480 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in CRH by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,514 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in CRH by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,270 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in CRH by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,604 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 8.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRH Price Performance

Shares of CRH opened at $54.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.21 and a 200-day moving average of $52.80. CRH plc has a one year low of $31.22 and a one year high of $60.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on CRH in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded CRH from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th.

CRH Company Profile

(Free Report)

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials in Ireland and internationally. It operates through three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; It also offers precast concrete and polymer-based products, such as underground vaults, drainage pipes and structures, utility enclosures, and modular precast structures to the water, energy, communication, transportation, and building structures markets; and construction accessories, such as engineered anchoring, fixing, and connection solutions, as well as lifting systems, formwork accessories, and other accessories used in construction applications.

