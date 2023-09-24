Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 819 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 819 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bollard Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 89.7% in the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $69.90 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $54.61 and a twelve month high of $74.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.81 and its 200-day moving average is $71.84.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

