Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Cut to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Citigroup currently has $5.50 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $16.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Frontier Group from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Frontier Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Frontier Group from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Frontier Group from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, TD Cowen cut Frontier Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $12.41.

Get Frontier Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Frontier Group

Frontier Group Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ULCC opened at $4.69 on Thursday. Frontier Group has a 52-week low of $4.56 and a 52-week high of $14.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.54.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Frontier Group had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of $967.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $966.73 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Frontier Group will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO James G. Dempsey sold 183,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total transaction of $1,515,412.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 87,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,807.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Barry Biffle sold 223,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total transaction of $1,775,757.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 800,537 shares in the company, valued at $6,356,263.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James G. Dempsey sold 183,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total value of $1,515,412.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 87,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,807.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 701,529 shares of company stock worth $5,641,196. Company insiders own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Frontier Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ULCC. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Frontier Group by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Frontier Group by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of Frontier Group by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000.

About Frontier Group

(Get Free Report)

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers in United States and international destinations in the Americas. It offers its services through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and call center. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.