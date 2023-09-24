FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Issued By Zacks Research

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Free Report) (TSE:MX) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research cut their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Methanex in a report released on Thursday, September 21st. Zacks Research analyst A. Barman now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will earn $1.31 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.35. The consensus estimate for Methanex’s current full-year earnings is $1.57 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Methanex’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.73 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MEOH. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Methanex from $58.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Methanex in a report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Methanex in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised Methanex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Methanex presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.90.

Methanex Stock Performance

Shares of MEOH stock opened at $42.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.33. Methanex has a 12 month low of $28.73 and a 12 month high of $54.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.62.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Free Report) (TSE:MX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. Methanex had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $939.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Methanex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 30th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Methanex’s payout ratio is 24.18%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Methanex during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Methanex by 37.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Methanex by 1,158.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,271 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Methanex in the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Methanex in the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.00% of the company’s stock.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

