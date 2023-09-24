FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Prenetics Global Limited Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald (NASDAQ:PRE)

Prenetics Global Limited (NASDAQ:PRE – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Prenetics Global in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst R. Osborn now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.01). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Prenetics Global’s current full-year earnings is ($0.28) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Prenetics Global’s FY2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Get Prenetics Global alerts:

Prenetics Global (NASDAQ:PRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.70 million for the quarter. Prenetics Global had a positive return on equity of 10.23% and a negative net margin of 29.53%.

Prenetics Global Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Prenetics Global

Shares of PRE opened at $0.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.33 million, a PE ratio of -1.16 and a beta of -0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.62 and its 200 day moving average is $0.78. Prenetics Global has a fifty-two week low of $0.42 and a fifty-two week high of $3.85.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRE. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Prenetics Global by 81.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 55,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Prenetics Global during the first quarter worth $43,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new position in Prenetics Global during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prenetics Global in the first quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prenetics Global in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. 39.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prenetics Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Prenetics Global Limited operates as a diagnostics and genetic testing company in Hong Kong and the United Kingdom. Its products include CircleDNA, a consumer genetic testing product; and Circle HealthPod, a rapid detection health monitoring device that offers COVID-19 testing solutions for professional use and home use.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prenetics Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prenetics Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.