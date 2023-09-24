FY2023 Earnings Estimate for THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Issued By KeyCorp

THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2023 earnings estimates for THOR Industries in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 20th. KeyCorp analyst N. Zatzkin now forecasts that the construction company will earn $6.36 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.31. The consensus estimate for THOR Industries’ current full-year earnings is $6.24 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for THOR Industries’ Q3 2024 earnings at $2.96 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $2.23 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on THO. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on THOR Industries from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of THOR Industries in a research report on Friday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of THOR Industries from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of THOR Industries in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $72.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.71.

THOR Industries Stock Down 2.5 %

THOR Industries stock opened at $92.93 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.87. THOR Industries has a twelve month low of $67.09 and a twelve month high of $116.31.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of THOR Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $626,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in THOR Industries by 123.6% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in THOR Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in THOR Industries in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 471 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

In other THOR Industries news, SVP Kenneth D. Julian sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.72, for a total value of $1,107,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,411,393.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

