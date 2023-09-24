FY2023 EPS Estimates for Bombardier Inc. (TSE:BBD) Boosted by Desjardins

Bombardier Inc. (TSE:BBD – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Desjardins lifted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bombardier in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 20th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now expects that the company will earn $5.24 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.16. Desjardins also issued estimates for Bombardier’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.01 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.74 EPS.

Bombardier has a 52 week low of C$7.83 and a 52 week high of C$13.18.

Bombardier ( TSE:BBD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.50 by C$0.47. The business had revenue of C$2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.32 billion.

