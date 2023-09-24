FY2023 EPS Estimates for Winnebago Industries, Inc. Decreased by KeyCorp (NYSE:WGO)

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Free Report) – Analysts at KeyCorp reduced their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Winnebago Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 20th. KeyCorp analyst N. Zatzkin now anticipates that the construction company will earn $7.60 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $7.80. The consensus estimate for Winnebago Industries’ current full-year earnings is $7.49 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Winnebago Industries’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.51 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 21st. The construction company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $900.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.15 million. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 23.45%. The business’s revenue was down 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.13 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on WGO. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

Read Our Latest Report on WGO

Winnebago Industries Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of WGO stock opened at $59.58 on Friday. Winnebago Industries has a 12-month low of $50.82 and a 12-month high of $70.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Winnebago Industries

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 2.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,456 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 48,223 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Winnebago Industries by 2.2% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,583 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 0.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,087 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 0.6% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,763 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Donald Jeff Clark sold 294,829 shares of Winnebago Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.89, for a total value of $20,015,940.81. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 468,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,840,206.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.92% of the company’s stock.

Winnebago Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. This is a boost from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.38%.

About Winnebago Industries

(Get Free Report)

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.