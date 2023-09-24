FY2025 EPS Estimates for Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Cut by Zacks Research

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research cut their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Kimco Realty in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 20th. Zacks Research analyst N. Dass now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.65 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.68. The consensus estimate for Kimco Realty’s current full-year earnings is $1.57 per share.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on KIM. Mizuho raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.75 to $23.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Compass Point raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

Kimco Realty Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KIM opened at $17.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.11. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of 29.00, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.46. Kimco Realty has a 52-week low of $17.34 and a 52-week high of $23.27.

Kimco Realty Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 150.82%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kimco Realty

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIM. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 102.0% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kimco Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Kimco Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kimco Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Tobam purchased a new position in Kimco Realty during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

