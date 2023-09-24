General Electric (NYSE:GE) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 8th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the conglomerate on Wednesday, October 25th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 25th.

General Electric has a payout ratio of 7.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect General Electric to earn $4.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.4%.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $111.25 on Friday. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $48.06 and a fifty-two week high of $117.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $113.33 and its 200 day moving average is $104.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $121.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.22. General Electric had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The firm had revenue of $15.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on General Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on General Electric from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of General Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GE

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 112,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total value of $12,973,132.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,923 shares in the company, valued at $6,672,729.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 112,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total value of $12,973,132.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,672,729.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder General Electric Pension Trust acquired 35,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $995.44 per share, with a total value of $34,999,670.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 175,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,361,270.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General Electric

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in General Electric by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,612 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 2,839 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in General Electric by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,272 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC boosted its position in General Electric by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 9,628 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in General Electric by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 29,506 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Electric Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.