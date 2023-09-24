General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Bought by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,570 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GE. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in General Electric by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 305,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,925,000 after buying an additional 27,682 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $1,518,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Electric alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder General Electric Pension Trust acquired 35,160 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $995.44 per share, for a total transaction of $34,999,670.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 175,160 shares in the company, valued at $174,361,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 112,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total value of $12,973,132.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,923 shares in the company, valued at $6,672,729.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder General Electric Pension Trust purchased 35,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $995.44 per share, for a total transaction of $34,999,670.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 175,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,361,270.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE:GE opened at $111.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $113.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.78. General Electric has a 52 week low of $48.06 and a 52 week high of $117.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.28.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $15.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.76 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 13.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 25th. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 3.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on General Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on General Electric from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on General Electric from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on General Electric from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on General Electric

General Electric Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.