Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.50.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GNTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Gentex from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Gentex from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Gentex in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Gentex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Gentex from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st.

Shares of GNTX stock opened at $31.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.36. The company has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.96. Gentex has a 12 month low of $23.28 and a 12 month high of $34.33.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $583.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.04 million. Gentex had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 17.37%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gentex will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.57%.

In other Gentex news, Director Kathleen Starkoff sold 4,430 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total value of $147,076.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $711,841.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GNTX. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 45,689 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after buying an additional 3,492 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 86,682 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after buying an additional 8,265 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,990,163 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $612,282,000 after buying an additional 190,797 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 137,269 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,117,000 after buying an additional 12,625 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,688 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares during the period. 84.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

