Global Payments Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:GPN)

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders purchased 8,742 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 429% compared to the typical volume of 1,652 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GPN shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $208.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Global Payments presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.23.

Get Global Payments alerts:

View Our Latest Report on GPN

Global Payments Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $119.16 on Friday. Global Payments has a 12-month low of $92.27 and a 12-month high of $129.70. The company has a market cap of $30.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.72, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $121.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.38.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 10.98%. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Global Payments will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Insider Transactions at Global Payments

In other news, CFO Joshua J. Whipple sold 37,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total value of $4,721,578.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,062,180.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Joshua J. Whipple sold 37,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total value of $4,721,578.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,062,180.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 2,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.47, for a total transaction of $240,851.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,992,126.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GPN. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $261,300,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC grew its position in Global Payments by 3,956.9% during the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 1,739,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,319 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Global Payments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,733,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Global Payments by 101.5% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,256,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $224,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Global Payments by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,055,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $303,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,338 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global Payments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.