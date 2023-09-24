GoGold Resources Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share (TSE:GGD)

GoGold Resources Inc. (TSE:GGD – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for GoGold Resources in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 19th. Desjardins analyst J. Egilo now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.03). The consensus estimate for GoGold Resources’ current full-year earnings is $0.02 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for GoGold Resources’ FY2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

GoGold Resources (TSE:GGD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$11.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.06 million. GoGold Resources had a negative return on equity of 0.95% and a negative net margin of 8.11%.

Shares of GoGold Resources stock opened at C$1.35 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.65. GoGold Resources has a 12 month low of C$1.30 and a 12 month high of C$2.71. The stock has a market capitalization of C$440.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.00 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 11.01 and a quick ratio of 8.30.

GoGold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver primarily in Mexico. The company holds an interest in the Parral Tailings project, which covers an area of 141 hectares located in the state of Chihuahua, Mexico. It also holds an option to acquire 100% concessions of the Los Ricos project, which covers 44 concessions with an area of approximately 24,000 hectares situated in the Jalisco State, Mexico.

