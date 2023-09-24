Grey Street Capital LLC Purchases 391 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Grey Street Capital LLC grew its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,339 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Grey Street Capital LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 96,526.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,535,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,840,449,000 after purchasing an additional 38,495,676 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $3,752,321,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,386,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,626,080,000 after buying an additional 7,235,990 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,320,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,717,246,000 after buying an additional 4,959,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,462,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888,007 shares in the last quarter. 63.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PG stock opened at $151.58 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $122.18 and a fifty-two week high of $158.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $153.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $20.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.01 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 32.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st were given a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.73%.

In other news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 10,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $1,554,476.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,681,984. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 10,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $1,554,476.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,681,984. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 33,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.26, for a total transaction of $5,160,017.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 888 shares in the company, valued at $138,758.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,607 shares of company stock worth $16,523,793 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on PG shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. HSBC initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $174.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.61.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

