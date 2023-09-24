Guardian Investment Management Sells 6,723 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Guardian Investment Management cut its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,723 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for 2.6% of Guardian Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Guardian Investment Management’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resource Consulting Group Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie during the second quarter valued at $1,176,000. Carr Financial Group Corp lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 4,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 35,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 3,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 694.5% during the second quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 12,938 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ABBV. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.79.

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $152.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $269.59 billion, a PE ratio of 31.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.96 and a 52 week high of $168.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $148.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.49.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $13.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.52 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 151.29% and a net margin of 15.50%. Equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.81%.

In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $2,759,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,262,600.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

