Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Cuts Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 15.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,319 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,767,050 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,202,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,569 shares during the period. Altimeter Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 167.5% in the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,193,422,000 after buying an additional 19,260,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $580,568,000. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 18.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,070,619 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $787,480,000 after buying an additional 3,443,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.3% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,785,980 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $658,916,000 after buying an additional 660,757 shares in the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. JMP Securities increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Thirty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 30,025 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,351,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,485,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,832,515. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Nelson Chai sold 100,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $4,505,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 291,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,145,905.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 30,025 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,351,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,485,167 shares in the company, valued at $66,832,515. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 300,000 shares of company stock worth $13,756,000. 3.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $44.41 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.94 and a 1-year high of $49.49.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The ride-sharing company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.19. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.57% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. The firm had revenue of $9.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.33) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

