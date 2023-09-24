Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Sells 261 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Stock Down 0.1 %

HSY stock opened at $207.94 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $244.78. The company has a market capitalization of $42.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $206.69 and a 12 month high of $276.88.

Hershey Increases Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.49% and a return on equity of 55.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a $1.192 dividend. This is a boost from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 54.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HSY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Hershey from $252.00 to $249.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $268.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $248.00 price objective on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $262.10.

Insider Activity at Hershey

In related news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 10,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.43, for a total value of $2,680,345.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,066,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $538,079,371.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 10,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.43, for a total value of $2,680,345.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,066,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $538,079,371.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.73, for a total transaction of $3,402,141.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,678,316.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,230 shares of company stock worth $6,449,217 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

