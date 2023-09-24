Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Sells 942 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lowered its position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,985 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 942 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHEL. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the first quarter valued at $443,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the first quarter valued at $3,322,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the first quarter valued at $1,018,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the first quarter valued at $791,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Shell in the first quarter valued at about $2,090,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Shell alerts:

Shell Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SHEL opened at $64.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $217.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.50. Shell plc has a fifty-two week low of $46.74 and a fifty-two week high of $65.72.

Shell Increases Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The energy company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.09). Shell had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 7.94%. The business had revenue of $76.02 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Shell plc will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.662 per share. This is an increase from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Shell’s payout ratio is 32.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SHEL shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Shell from 28.00 to 27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Shell from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Shell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Shell currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,992.17.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Shell

Shell Profile

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.