Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Acquires Shares of 8,300 Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,300 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.5% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 12,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.0% in the first quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 9,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY opened at $147.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $161.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.75. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.28 and a 1-year high of $202.66.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.15. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 23.97%. The firm had revenue of $534.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 41.43%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $184.00 to $181.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $173.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.00.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

