Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Boosts Stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 2,935.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,320 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,420 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of eBay by 618.2% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 7,900 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its position in shares of eBay by 1,238.6% during the 2nd quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 133,776 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $5,978,000 after purchasing an additional 123,782 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in eBay by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 100,444 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $4,489,000 after purchasing an additional 3,587 shares during the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in eBay by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 51,356 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Capital Management LLC raised its position in eBay by 4.5% in the second quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 70,639 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares during the period. 85.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get eBay alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at eBay

In other news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,181 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $51,149.11. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,728 shares in the company, valued at $941,039.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,181 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $51,149.11. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,039.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 5,679 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total transaction of $246,241.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,988 shares in the company, valued at $779,959.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,751 shares of company stock worth $510,785 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EBAY. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on eBay from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on eBay from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of eBay from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of eBay from $49.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.29.

Get Our Latest Report on EBAY

eBay Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $43.13 on Friday. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.92 and a 1 year high of $52.23. The stock has a market cap of $22.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.31.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. eBay had a return on equity of 34.71% and a net margin of 13.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.49%.

About eBay

(Free Report)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.