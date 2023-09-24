Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 334 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 334 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avion Wealth grew its stake in Cummins by 1,571.4% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in Cummins by 305.4% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Cummins from $290.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cummins in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.17.

CMI opened at $230.78 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.40 and a fifty-two week high of $265.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $240.92 and a 200 day moving average of $234.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $32.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.07.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.19 by ($0.01). Cummins had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 19.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were given a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.65%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

